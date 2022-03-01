OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 24 new county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The new cases pushed the 2022 toll so far to 5,899 cases. There have been a total of 17,737 cases in the county since the pandemic started two years ago. There have been 242 deaths, including three announced on Monday.
The caseload continues to trend downward. Hospitalizations are down. Mask requirements in most indoor areas were lifted more than a week ago and masks in schools can come off today.
Thirteen of the new cases Tuesday were in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 8,183 cases reported.
There was one new case in the southwest where there have been 3,515 cases, and five each in the northeast and northwest where there have been 3,517 and 2,522 cases respectively.
Thirteen of the new cases were men, who have reported 8,449 of the cases and 11 were women who have 9,288 total cases. Thirteen of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and 11 were unvaccinated.
The county’s seven-day positivity stood at 4.17% on Tuesday. Western New Yorks average positivity over the seven days was 3.23%, while the state’s positivity is 1.88%.
Since last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its methodology of calculating low, moderate and high risk, Cattaraugus County’s dropped from high to low. The new methodology charts new cases, hospital admissions and hospital beds used.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 39,983 residents have completed their vaccine series; and there are 43,278 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.