Candidates in the primary, special election and general election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District responded to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which had maintained a woman’s right to have access to abortion.
The decision overturning Roe v. Wade was not unexpected since an earlier draft copy of the decision written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked in May. It turns back 50 years of what many believed was settled law at a time when more than half the states have or will severely restrict or prohibit abortion.
“The Supreme Court has flagrantly disregarded precedent,” said Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman and a candidate in both the special election to fill former Rep. Tom Reed’s seat until Dec. 31, and in the new 23rd District, which will be up in the November election.
“Trigger legislation will ultimately deny the right to choose for 38 million women in 26 states,” Della Pia said in a press statement. “In Justice (Clarence) Thomas’s concurring opinion he stated ‘we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents including Griswold, Lawrence, & Obergefell.’ That said, Thomas has made it clear the next move is to come after the right to access and use contraceptives without restriction, have same-sex relationships and marry who we choose.
“We must mobilize and vote in massive numbers to codify all of these rulings into law,” the candidate said. “This is what is on the table Aug. 23. Make your voices heard.”
Della Pia will face former Reed aide Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman in the Aug. 23 special election.
In the Republican primary in the newly redistricted 23rd District, State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy of Niagara County and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Palidino of Buffalo have filed nominating petitions to meet in the Republican primary which will also be held Aug. 23.
Langworthy praised the decision and said in a statement: “A grave injustice has been overturned and both the sanctity of human life and our constitution have prevailed. Tremendous credit must be given to our SCOTUS justices who did their job without fear or favor in the face of disgusting threats on their lives and their families.”
Langworthy added: “(Gov.) Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats legalized and celebrated abortion up to the moment of birth, performed by non-doctors, and they will not be satisfied until New York is the abortion tourism capital of America. In Congress, I will always fight to protect the Constitution and the rights of our most vulnerable.”
Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong had to be be overturned.
“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito wrote, in an opinion that the Associated Press reported was very similar to the leaked draft.
Joining Alito were Thomas and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are appointees of former President Donald Trump. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
The vote was 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi law restricting abortion, but Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t join his conservative colleagues in overturning Roe. He wrote that there was no need to overturn the broad precedents to rule in Mississippi’s favor.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the liberal wing of the court — were in dissent.
Following the court ruling, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health announced a multi-platform, paid public education campaign to ensure New Yorkers and all Americans know that abortion remains legal and accessible in the Empire State. The statewide campaign includes multi-platform advertising efforts and a new website, providing a single destination for information about abortion rights, providers, supports and payment options in New York.
“We feared this dark day — but New York did not hesitate to prepare for it,” Hochul said. “The Supreme Court has dealt a crushing blow to all who value the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Let me be clear: the Supreme Court has failed us, but New York state will not.”
She said the Our Abortion Access Always campaign “builds on efforts to ensure that everyone knows that abortions remain safe, legal and accessible here. As long as I am governor, this state will protect you.”
{span}In 2019, New York state enacted protections afforded by Roe v. Wade, and the state Legislature this spring passed a series of measures that included new protections for women seeking abortions and providers who offer the procedures.{/span}
The Associated Press reported that both sides of the abortion fight predict the fight over abortion will continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box.
Pregnant women considering abortions already had been dealing with a near-complete ban in Oklahoma and a prohibition after roughly six weeks in Texas. Clinics in at least eight other states — Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and West Virginia — stopped performing abortions after Friday’s decision.
The issue is also almost sure to be ramped up in neighboring Pennsylvania, where conservative lawmakers have already introduced legislation severely limiting or banning abortion. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor in the fall election, has said that he opposes abortion in all cases.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vowed to veto any anti-abortion legislation that might come to his desk from the GOP-controlled state legislature, as did the state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Shapiro, who is the Democrats’ nominee to succeed Wolf.