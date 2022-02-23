OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported Wednesday the 239th death of a resident due to complications caused by COVID-19.
The 64-year-old man developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness. His was the fifth death this month and the 29th in 2022.
The 32 new positive test results Wednesday pushed the total number of cases since March 2020 to 17,607, including 100 cases this week. There have been 1,030 cases so far this month and 5,769 cases this year.
The health department said there are 105 active cases in the county as the numbers of new cases continue a downward trend as the Omicron variant released its grip in late January.
The county’s positivity rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was 6.1% and the case rate 147.4 per 100,000. There were three hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past seven days.
There were 38 new cases this week in the southeast part of the county where there have been 8,117 cases, or 46% of all cases in the county over the past two years.
The northwest part of the county reported 22 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,508, the northeast had 21 new cases for a total of 3,489 and the southwest had 19 new cases for a total of 3,489.
Women have reported 9,217 of the cases including 53 this week and men represent 47 of the cases this week and 8,390 of the cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 39,933 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,223 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.