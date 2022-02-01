OLEAN — Another Cattaraugus County resident, an 80-year-old woman, died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday.
Her’s was the county’s 235th coronavirus death since the first one recorded April 23, 2020.
With another 100 residents testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total has reached 16,677, fueled mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant over the past month.
That outbreak seems to have plateaued and is now on the downward slope in terms of numbers and positivity.
As the surge subsides, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health continue to urge people to wear masks inside public places. New York’s mask requirement has been renewed through Feb. 10 after a stay by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court to a challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask rule.
The county health department is now following 294 active cases of the coronavirus.
It is no longer conducting contact tracing of known contacts, however, those who test positive are expected to do that for the time being. The sheer number of daily positive COVID-19 tests was overwhelming the health department.
Sixty of the new cases were from the southeast where there have now been 7,748 cases. There were 27 new cases in the southwest where there have been 3,283 cases, 15 new cases in the northeast where there have 3,306 cases and 18 in the northwest where there have been 2,340 cases.
Sixth of the new cases were women who now total 8,701 cases and 40 were men who now total 7,976 cases.
The health department found 34 of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while 66 people were unvaccinated. Thirty-five of the new cases were detected by at-home testing, which have now found a total of 1,050 cases over the past month.
The CDC COVID Tracker shows 20,129 county residents have received a booster shot — 48% of the fully vaccinated group.
It shows 14,562 individuals or 62% of the 50 and older population have been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Also, 68.9% of the 65 and older population have been vaccinated and received a booster shot.
Being vaccinated and boosted does not guarantee a person won’t get COVID-19, but an unvaccinated person is many times more likely to get seriously ill, become hospitalized and die.
The CDC says 58.1% of the county’s population over age 5 has been fully vaccinated. Not all have received a booster dose of the vaccine.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, 496 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the CDC. That is a rate of 651.6 per 100,000, less than half the rate it was two weeks ago.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.