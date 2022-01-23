Cattaraugus County recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday a day after seeing 153 new cases on Saturday.
The positivity in testing on Saturday — the latest figure available — was 12.5%, while the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was nearly 17%.
There were 732 active COVID-19 cases in county residents as of Saturday.
Across New York state, new COVID cases were down more than 50% on Saturday compared to the prior seven days, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. Cases per 100,000 people continue to decline in all regions, while new COVID hospitalization admissions were also down by more than 25% compared to prior the prior seven days.
“Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up,” Hochul said in a press statement Sunday. “Let’s keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open. Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven’t already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask.”
Across the state, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 10.5% as of Saturday, while total patient hospitalizations were at 9,847, down 630 from Friday. There were 1,457 patients (down 47 from the day before) in ICUs across New York, while 264,268 (1,614 more than day before) were discharged from COVID-19 treatment.
There were 134 new deaths reported in New York Saturday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 64,120.