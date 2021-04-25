OLEAN — As health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County over the weekend, the health department announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for Tuesday at Jamestown Community College’s campus in Olean.
Moderna vaccine is being administered at this clinic and requires the administration of a second dose within 28 days of the initial dose. The health department will schedule individuals’ second dose vaccine on May 25.
People 18 years of age and older who reside, work or study in New York state are eligible to register for the vaccine.
Appointments cam be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting:
The vaccination clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are 420 Moderna doses. Health officials said a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be located at the College Center on the JCC campus. Enter the College Center on the backside of the building; parking is available on North Clinton Street and North Union Street off the roundabout.
For Cattaraugus County residents, call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline if you require assistance registering at (716) 701-3777.
Health officials reported 13 new COVID cases in the county Saturday and 10 on Sunday. There were a reported 193 active cases in the county as of Sunday, with 17 residents hospitalized. There were 523 residents in quarantine on Sunday as well.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing fore the virus was 2.8%.
The health department reported that 33.3% of Cattaraugus County’s residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
With the weekend totals for new cases, there have been 5,270 total cases recorded in the county since March 2020. There have been 4,977 recoveries and a total of 96 deaths of county residents due to the virus.
Across New York, the state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus dropped to 2.19% on Saturday, the lowest percentage since Nov. 8, according to the governor’s office.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity was 3.66% on Saturday, still by far the highest of the state’s 10 regions. However, the seven-day rate fell below 4% on Friday for the first time in many days.
Total hospitalizations in the state dropped to 3,198 on Saturday, the lowest since Nov. 28, while the number of New Yorkers in ICUs dropped to dropped to 742, the lowest since Dec. 1.
The statewide positivity rate in testing on Saturday was 1.88%.
“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Cuomo said Sunday. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated.”
There were 50 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Saturday, increasing the state’s reported total to 41,808.