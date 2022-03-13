ALLEGANY — Enchanted Mountains Lodge #252 F&AM will host the 22nd annual Veterans’ Memorial Euchre Tournament on March 26 at the Allegany American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417 West.
Registration starts at 11 a.m., with play starting at noon. A $10 donation will be accepted at the door. Proceeds benefit veterans programs, including the volunteer van service and funeral ritual team. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.
For information or to donate a door prize, call Bruce Kenney at 372-1001 or 560-5883.
To offer a monetary donation, mail Enchanted Mountains Lodge #252, PO Box 404, Olean, NY 14760.