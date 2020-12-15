BELMONT — Allegany County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the seven-day positivity rate in testing remained at over 8%.
With the new infections reported, the county’s total confirmed cases since the spring was up to 1,453, while 1,254 residents have recovered. There were 859 county residents in quarantine as of Tuesday.
Deaths during the pandemic remained at the 50 confirmed by the Allegany County Department of Health.
According to statistics compiled by the department, the cases listed by town in the county, as of Dec. 13, are as follows:
Alfred, 124; Allen, 0; Alma, 14; Almond, 17; Amity, 76; Andover, 60; Angelica, 36; Belfast, 37; Birdsall, 6; Bolivar, 91; Burns, 26; Caneadea, 97; Centerville, 4; Clarksville, 2; Cuba, 93; Friendship, 61; Genesee, 26; Granger, 2; Grove, 6; Hume, 52; Independence, 28; New Hudson, 21; Rushford, 14; Scio, 41; Ward, 0; Wellsville, 479; West Almond, 0; Willing, 2; Wirt, 5.
Meanwhile, Wellsville Central School District has gone to full remote due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The shift began Monday and will be in effect through Jan. 4, affecting both the secondary school and the elementary school. BOCES students will also learn remotely during the shift.
Elementary school students had been attending classes in person, with the secondary school following a hybrid schedule.
Wellsville is the fourth Allegany County school district to move to full remote learning through the new year, joining Andover, Genesee Valley and Friendship. Districts say they have had difficulty finding enough substitutes as large numbers of teachers quarantined due to contact tracing.
Wellsville has experienced nine cases among students, according to statistics kept by the state, with eight in the secondary school and one in the elementary school. Three teachers/staff have tested positive, as of Dec. 11.
IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, McKean County saw 34 more cases for a total of 1,097; in Elk County there were 37 additional cases for a total of 898; in Potter County there were seven more cases for 436; and in Cameron County there were seven more cases for 60 total.
Elk County reported an additional death from the virus, for a total of 13, while Potter County reported an additional death for a total of 10.