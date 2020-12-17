Allegany County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 1,517 since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 1,290 residents have recovered, while there were a reported 885 residents in quarantine as of Thursday. The county’s Department of Health reports 50 deaths of county residents due to COVID-19 — all but one of the victims were residents of long-term care facilities.
For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.
IN ADDITION, county health officials forwarded a warning from the Food and Drug Administration calling attention to fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments.
While the FDA recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are urged to beware of fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatments. In some cases, people and companies are selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims about testing for, being effective against, preventing, curing, or treating COVID-19. Those fraudulent products have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness and might be dangerous to you and your family.
“In addition, these misleading products might cause Allegany County residents to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment or testing, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” said Theresa Moore, a public health educator with the county. “These products may contain ingredients that could have serious side effects or interfere with needed medications. Some of these test kits, cures, treatments, and prevention items are being sold online. You will risk spreading COVID-19 and/or not being treated appropriately by using these products.”
For more information on health fraud scams, visit www.fda.gov/consumers/health-fraud-scams.
IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, Thursday’s virus case count in area counties jumped by nearly 100 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
McKean County had an additional 51 cases for 1,187 total, and 11 total deaths; Elk County, an additional 29 cases for 967, and 13 total deaths; Potter, an additional 13 cases for 461, and 10 deaths; and Cameron, an additional six cases, bringing the county’s total case count over 100 for a total of 104, and a total of two deaths.
Cameron County still has the lowest case count in the state.