Cattaraugus County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 253 active cases and 26 county residents hospitalized.
There were 710 county residents in contact quarantine and the seven-day average for positivity in testing for COVID was 5.4%.
Across New York state, there were 4,584 new positives on Saturday, with a positive testing rate of 2.35%. The state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.44%, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
There were 2,151 New Yorkers hospitalized due to COVID-19, down 26 from the day before, and there were 525 patients in ICUs — the same number as Friday.
There were 30 new deaths on Saturday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,758.