Cattaraugus County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while Allegany County reported 18 new cases.
Cattaraugus County has seen 1,076 total cases since the spring, with 27 deaths. There were 343 active cases in the county, with 22 residents hospitalized and 706 recovered since the spring.
There were 521 residents under quarantine for reported contact with positive cases, while there were 28 residents in quarantine after travel.
The county's seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.4%.
In Allegany County, with the 18 new cases the county's total since the spring was at 1,061, with 817 residents having recovered and 42 total deaths confirmed by the county's Department of Health. There were 986 residents in quarantine.
Allegany County's seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing was listed at 7.6% by the New York State Department of Health.
Statewide, the most recent positive rate reported by the state was 3.98%. That’s based on 6,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 152,355 tests that were reported on Friday.
Across New York, 3,287 people were hospitalized on Friday. About 20% of those patients — 654— were in an intensive care unit, according to Cuomo’s office.
Overall, the state has confirmed 634,438 COVID-19 cases since March. A total of 26,632 have died, including 42 people on Friday, the governor’s office reported.
"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a press release Saturday. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread."
The governor pointed out New York still has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the nation's highest testing capacity, "but it will take the vigilance of New Yorkers to get us through the holidays and through this pandemic."
In Erie County, where several areas are coded by the state as either orange or yellow zones, the seven day positivity rate in the color zones was right around 7%.
Erie County saw 507 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with six deaths.