FRIENDSHIP — Twenty one members of the Class of 2022 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.

Judy May, superintendent, Christian Cornwell, principal, and W. Scott Ritchie, president of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.

The program for the 158th graduation of Friendship Central included Jaedyn Shields giving the valedictorian address and Paige Sekoll the salutatorian address; Kathy Schumann, was the guest speaker.

Graduates

Joseph Bednez, Brianna Brewer, Lacie Bulkley, Destiny Cook, Logan Gadley, Kendra Gleason, Jacob Golden, Joseph Grooms, Colen Hale, Aysia Lumsden, Alaric Magnani, Gavin Magnani, Ethan Rehler, Paige Sekoll, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson, Jennifer Smith, Samantha Snyder, Anastasia Sortore, Kerry Stott, Liam White

Awards and honors

Valedictorian Award: Jaedyn Shields

Salutatorian Award: Paige Sekoll

NHS Members: Brianna Brewer, Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson

Alfred State Pioneer Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Lacie Bulkley

Alfred University Scholarships: Jaedyn Shields

Allegany County Pomona Grange: Colen Hale, Ethan Rehler

American Red Cross Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson

Belva Waite Scholarships: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson, Paige Sekoll

Cardi Health Professions Scholarship: Paige Sekoll

Career Technical Education Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete: Jaedyn Shields

Donahue Family Scholarship: Joseph Bednez

Donald Gadley Memorial Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

FCS Student Council Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Keely Sisson

Friendship Cheese Festival: Jacob Golden

Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Lacie Bulkley

Friendship Homecomers: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson

Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields

Friendship Legion S.A.L. Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

Friendship Rod & Gun Club Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

Friendship Rotary Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson

Friendship Teachers’ Association: Jaedyn Shields, Paige Sekoll

Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial

Leon & Lynn Collins: Joseph Bednez

James Schneider: Jacob Golden

Jerry Swift: Keely Sisson

Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge: Lacie Bulkley, Keely Sisson, Kerry Stott

JCC USA Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Paige Sekoll

John Patterson Memorial Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

Military Recognition Awards: Aysia Lumsden

National Honor Society Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson

NYS Council of Machinist Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

NY State Academic Excellence: Jaedyn Shields, Paige Sekoll

Penny’s from Heaven Scholarship: Paige Sekoll

Suzanne Lester — Walker Memorial: Lacie Bulkley

TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields

F. Vanama Jones Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields

Off to College Awards: Kendra Gleason, Alaric Magnani, Gavin Magnani, Jennifer Smith

World of Work Awards:

Brianna Brewer, Destiny Cook, Joseph Grooms, Colen Hale, Jennifer Smith, Anastasia Sortore, Samantha Snyder, Kerry Stott, Liam White

