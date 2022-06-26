FRIENDSHIP — Twenty one members of the Class of 2022 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.
Judy May, superintendent, Christian Cornwell, principal, and W. Scott Ritchie, president of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.
The program for the 158th graduation of Friendship Central included Jaedyn Shields giving the valedictorian address and Paige Sekoll the salutatorian address; Kathy Schumann, was the guest speaker.
Graduates
Joseph Bednez, Brianna Brewer, Lacie Bulkley, Destiny Cook, Logan Gadley, Kendra Gleason, Jacob Golden, Joseph Grooms, Colen Hale, Aysia Lumsden, Alaric Magnani, Gavin Magnani, Ethan Rehler, Paige Sekoll, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson, Jennifer Smith, Samantha Snyder, Anastasia Sortore, Kerry Stott, Liam White
Awards and honors
Valedictorian Award: Jaedyn Shields
Salutatorian Award: Paige Sekoll
NHS Members: Brianna Brewer, Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson
Alfred State Pioneer Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Lacie Bulkley
Alfred University Scholarships: Jaedyn Shields
Allegany County Pomona Grange: Colen Hale, Ethan Rehler
American Red Cross Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson
Belva Waite Scholarships: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson, Paige Sekoll
Cardi Health Professions Scholarship: Paige Sekoll
Career Technical Education Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete: Jaedyn Shields
Donahue Family Scholarship: Joseph Bednez
Donald Gadley Memorial Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
FCS Student Council Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Keely Sisson
Friendship Cheese Festival: Jacob Golden
Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship: Joseph Bednez, Lacie Bulkley
Friendship Homecomers: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson
Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields
Friendship Legion S.A.L. Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
Friendship Rod & Gun Club Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
Friendship Rotary Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson
Friendship Teachers’ Association: Jaedyn Shields, Paige Sekoll
Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial
Leon & Lynn Collins: Joseph Bednez
James Schneider: Jacob Golden
Jerry Swift: Keely Sisson
Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge: Lacie Bulkley, Keely Sisson, Kerry Stott
JCC USA Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Paige Sekoll
John Patterson Memorial Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
Military Recognition Awards: Aysia Lumsden
National Honor Society Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields, Keely Sisson
NYS Council of Machinist Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
NY State Academic Excellence: Jaedyn Shields, Paige Sekoll
Penny’s from Heaven Scholarship: Paige Sekoll
Suzanne Lester — Walker Memorial: Lacie Bulkley
TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship: Jacob Golden, Jaedyn Shields
F. Vanama Jones Scholarship: Jaedyn Shields
Off to College Awards: Kendra Gleason, Alaric Magnani, Gavin Magnani, Jennifer Smith
World of Work Awards:
Brianna Brewer, Destiny Cook, Joseph Grooms, Colen Hale, Jennifer Smith, Anastasia Sortore, Samantha Snyder, Kerry Stott, Liam White