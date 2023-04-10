OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council invites all visual artists who live in New York’s Southern Tier — encompassing Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins counties — to apply to the 2023 Southern Tier Biennial art exhibition.
Accepted works will be exhibited Sept. 17-Nov. 4 in the Peg Bothner Gallery at the Tri-County Arts Council in Olean.
“The Southern Tier Biennial was founded in 2003 with a bequest by Olean native, philanthropist, and art lover F. Donald Kenney, managed through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, to create an opportunity for regional artists to exhibit in a professional gallery and be seen by jurors that can help further an artist’s career,” said Sean Huntington, STB Exhibition coordinator. “Every two years, the Southern Tier Biennial gives us a glimpse into the wonderful creative talent that this region has to offer. It’s truly an incredible show. I encourage every visual artist, including those working in craft media, to apply.”
In addition to the opportunity to show their work, accepted artists have the chance to win one of five awards totaling $5,250 — $3,000 to the Best of Show winner ($1,000 cash and $2,000 stipend towards a solo show in Fall 2024 at the TCAC); a $750 Juror’s Choice Award; and $500 for three Honorable Mention winners.
Each biennial is juried by new jurors, this year’s jurors are Andrea Alvarez, PhD, assistant curator at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright- Knox Art Gallery) in Buffalo; Judy Barie, director of the Chautauqua Visual Arts Galleries in the Chautauqua Institution; and Tullis Johnson, curator and manager of exhibitions and collections at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo.
The deadline for entering the Southern Tier Biennial is June 17. For full information and the online application, visit www. southerntierbiennial.com.