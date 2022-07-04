OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, a depiction of Pioneer Park and its bandstand.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.
In 1936, a group of Portville residents formed a committee to purchase a parcel of land at the corner of North Main and Maple streets. The committee was headed by Lilla Wheeler and the goal of the committee was to create a park for the residents of the village.
Later that same year, local businessman Charles Vergason and his wife Beatrice donated the rear half of their property at 9 Maple to the park committee. Vergason was the president of the Utility Ice Cream plant on Temple Street and a community leader.
Throughout 1936 and 1937, thousands of hours were spent by volunteers and village workers to create the park. Tons of dirt was hauled to the property for fill. Much of the dirt came from the cutout specifically created to allow the construction of the railroad overpass that crosses over what is now Route 417 exiting Portville to the east.
In April 1938, the park committee, via a letter to the village from Wheeler, offered the park to the village with the stipulation that the park be named Pioneers Memorial Park and that the village create a commission to manage and maintain the park.
The village board accepted the offer and created a park commission consisting of one village board member and two village taxpayers. The village clerk served as the clerk of the commission but was not a commission member. W.A. Dusenbury was appointed as commission chairman; Wheeler was appointed to be vice chair. Ed Johnson was the board member who served on the commission; he would later go on to serve as village mayor.
The village created a separate fund, initially $750 annually, to be used by the park commission, which had all powers, maintenance duties and operational control of the park maintenance and management. It was even afforded the responsibility of hiring a park superintendent if necessary.
On May 30, Memorial Day 1938, the Pioneers Memorial Park was officially dedicated following the American Legion ceremony at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Wheeler gave a dedication speech and Mayor Hatch publicly accepted the park and thanked all those involved. The high school band performed for the first time in the new bandstand.
The new ornaments will be unveiled and available for sale at this year’s Portville Heritage Days, set for July 16. Mayor Tony Evans of Portville and a GOACC board member, said, “The village was so excited to have the bandstand and Pioneer Park featured as this year’s ornament — and we love that sales will begin at our festival in July.”
Evans shared with the Chamber that his office has also established a dedicated "Landmark Fund" that soon will be used for major restoration, renovation and improvements in Pioneer and Lyman Baker Parks.
"These beautiful, beloved and much used Parks are essential elements in our community stability and progress," he said.
The ornaments will be available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., starting July 18. All ornaments are available online for purchasing at the Chamber’s shopping site, shop.oleanny.com. For phone orders, ornaments can be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament.
For more information on the ornament or Santa Claus Lane activities, call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433, stop in the office or email santa@oleanny.com.