This Sept. 24 will mark 100 years since the Allegheny National Forest of Pennsylvania was established. There are a number of centennial events open for the public to celebrate a century of the region’s only national forest.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service website notes that forest reserves fell under the Department of the Interior until 1905. President Theodore Roosevelt then transferred responsibility to the Department of Agriculture’s new U.S. Forest Service. Gifford Pinchot led this new agency as its first chief, charged with caring for the newly renamed national forests.
Pinchot also served as governor of Pennsylvania for two separate terms — 1923-27 and 1931-35. He’s only the second governor of the state to do so.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson highlights the national forest’s history and the importance of the past 100 years on his website.
“I am proud to represent Forest, Elk, McKean and Warren counties, which make up the Allegheny National Forest,” Thompson said. “This region suffered terrible deforestation in the 19th Century, but thanks to good stewardship by the community we are now celebrating 100 years of sustainable harvesting from this wonderful multi-use forest. I am doing my part in Washington to ensure the ANF is successful for the next 100 years.”
Centennial Calendar of Events
• Sept. 22-24 — Jakes Rocks Trail Fest: Trail Fest celebrates the exceptional mountain biking opportunities available. The event will include shuttle services, guided rides, clinics, demonstrations, and bicycle and food vendors. Festivities will be hosted at Kinzua Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sept. 22-24 — Allegheny National Forest Centennial Art Show Exhibition: The Crary Art Gallery will hold a sponsored and juried art exhibit featuring local artists’ interpretations of the Allegheny National Forest and its impact on the local community. The exhibit will open Sept. 22, 5 to 8 p.m., followed by an open gallery on Sept. 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
• Sept. 23 — ANF on Film: A Hunter’s/Angler’s Guide to the Allegheny National Forest: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Allegheny National Forest, Struthers Library Theatre presents an evening of film and discussion centered on hunting, fishing, and conservation in Kinzua Country. The showing is free to the public 7 to 9 p.m.
• Sept. 24 — Allegheny National Forest Centennial Celebration: The 100th birthday of the Allegheny National Forest celebration will feature live music, food trucks, guest speakers, children’s activities, giveaways and more. Festivities will be held at Twin Lakes Recreation Area 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 6 — Living History Program: In collaboration with Allegheny Site Management, Rich Pawling of History Alive, will be presenting historically accurate, first-person interpretive dramas that are both entertaining, educational and free to the public at 1 to 6:45 p.m. at the Loleta Recreation Area.