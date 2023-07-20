ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their beef projects at the Allegany County Fair this week, with the contest a culmination of more than a year’s hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Kadin Pierce of Cuba had a first-place finish and received a blue ribbon along with a duffle bag sponsored In Memory of Sarah Beiler. Morgan Holcomb was second and Huntar Hint, both of Friendship, also received blue ribbons.
For the Junior Showmanship, Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, all from Dansville, and Shane Ploetz of Cuba. All received blue ribbons. Sarah received a duffle bag sponsored by the Elks BPO.
Conner Armison of Farmersville Station received a blue ribbon and show harness awarded by Bugman & Sons for the Novice Division followed by Garret Ploetz of Cuba. Cloverbud Beverly Ploetz received a participation ribbon.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, received a duffle bag sponsored by Mark & Lorraine Stone of Fillmore. Reserve Grand Champion Showman winner Jeffery Wilson received a duffle bag sponsored by the Kopper Keg.
Following the showmanship, market classes were held, starting with the Dairy Steer and Beef Feeder Steer exhibited by Huntar Hint and Beef Feeder over 800 pounds exhibited by Morgan Holcomb, with each receiving blue awards.
Heavy Weight Beef Steer with three blue ribbons were exhibited by Garret Ploetz and Sarah Wilson. In the Medium Weight Division receiving blue ribbons were Kadin Pierce, Shane Ploetz and Jeffery Wilson. Both entries in the Lightweight Division exhibited by Conner Armison received blues.
Grand Champion Market Beef was awarded to the heavy weight steer exhibited by Sarah Wilson. She received a banner sponsored by Alfred State College. The Reserve Grand Champion Market beef was exhibited by Kadin Pierce, awarded to his medium weight steer. He received an award banner sponsored by the Ryan Agencies Insurance.
In the breeding beef division, an excellent group of blue-ribbon stock was exhibited by Kadin Pierce, Garrett Ploetz, Shane Ploetz, Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Sarah Wilson. Grand Champion Female, sponsored by Wellsville Vet Hospital, awarded to Sarah Wilson’s AOB Yearling. Reserve Grand Champion Female, sponsored Lindquist Cub Cadet, went to Shane Ploetz’s Spring Yearling. Grand Champion Bull was awarded to Shane Ploetz and Reserve Grand Champion Bull was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. Both bull awards of duffle bags were sponsored by Elks BPO and Rip’s Auto Service.
This year’s judge for the show was McKenna Broughton from Attica. She lives on a small beef farm where she grew up showing steers and heifers at county, state and national levels. She graduated from Michigan State where she studied agricultural business management. She is working full time at Howlett Farms in Avon as a feed merchandiser.