ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their sheep projects at the Allegany County Fair this week, with the contest an opportunity to be rewarded for the months of hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Jim Eshelman of Scio received a blue ribbon along with a banner sponsored by Bob & Donna Wilson, Canaseraga.
In Junior Showmanship, Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Jeffery Wilson, Collin Wilson, Luke Wilson, Brendon Wilson, Garret Ploetz, Anna Wilson and Ben Eshleman, with all receiving blue ribbons. Sarah received a banner sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s grand winner was Sarah Wilson and the Reserve Grand Champion Showman winner was Jeffery Wilson, with awards sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
In the Cloverbud class of youth, ages 5-7, Beverly Ploetz, Faith Wilson and Kate Wilson each received participation ribbons. The judge commended the job the youngsters did in handling their lambs.
Three market lambs were shown, with all receiving blues. They were Jeffery Wilson, Sarah Wilson and Collin Wilson. Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by the Kopper Keg, was exhibited by Jeffery Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by Lindquist Cub Cadet, was awarded to Sarah Wilson.
In the breeding sheep division, an excellent group of blue-ribbon stock was exhibited by Ben Eshleman, Jim Eshleman, Garrett Ploetz, Brendon Wilson, Collin Wilson, Jeffery Wilson, and Sarah Wilson. The Grand Champion Ewe was exhibited by Jeffery Wilson. The Grand Champion Ram was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. The Grand Champion Flock was exhibited by Garrett Ploetz. These three awards were sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
This year’s judge for the show was Nick Kron, who grew up on his family’s diversified livestock farm in Alden. He lives in Millerton with his wife, operating their own farm with hogs and sheep. He judged at the National Western Stock Show in January 2019.