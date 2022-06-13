OLEAN — In one of the final games of the 2022 Gus Macker in Olean, boys in the age 9 and 10 bracket contested fiercely for the coveted Gold Gus trophy.
The game clock ticked down and the team in the lead by three played keepaway, not looking to score. At the final whistle there was tired happiness on one side of the court, a tear or two on the other side — and Erica Dreher closed the books on her job as court scorekeeper for the weekend.
Now Dreher, member services manager with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce; Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber; and other organizers will take stock of the local Macker event and — the time will come sooner than most folks realize — begin planning for 2023.
“It went well,” said Dreher, giving thanks that for the most part rain held off while acknowledging that there were fewer teams this year, 130, than the turnout for the 2021 tournament, 172.
“And we had a harder time this year with volunteers, but we were fortunate to have some parents help out as scorekeepers at some of the courts,” Dreher said. “They were happy to do it.”
Team participation and the availability of volunteers — there were several other events going on in the area over weekend — has the Olean Macker committee rethinking the decision to move the event to June.
With the Macker was held in August its first several years in Olean, there was a thought that team numbers were lessened by family vacations and many kids just getting started in their respective fall sports.
But early June comes with its own set of distractions for potential teams, from school still being in session in New York, to youth baseball and softball going on and to travel basketball still being in high gear.
“We’ll be in June again next year; the contract with Gus Macker is for three years,” Dreher said. (Yanetsko had a family event and was not available for comment). “We do know that, whenever it is, the Macker is a good thing for Olean. There were still a lot of people in town, mostly from the Buffalo area, and they were staying in hotels here, and eating and shopping here.”
Dreher also said the Olean Macker gets a boost in profitability from the beginning each year because the Chamber members put up the $10,000 fee.
But the August weekend might look better to organizers moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Olean Macker did receive some volunteer help this year from Trevor Stiles, the Hornell YMCA’s new sports and programs director who used this weekend’s event to prepare for Hornell’s Macker in late July.
“It was really fun and I learned a lot from the people here,” Stiles said. “It’s going to help me these next few weeks as we get ready in Hornell.”
The top men’s court winners have familiar names to high school basketball fans in the Olean area.
The Blacktop Ballers included brothers Tavian Kemp, the Archbishop Walsh star who graduated in 2017 and played at Nyack, and Latrell Butler, who also played at Walsh, graduated in 2018 from Olean High and plays at D’Youville; Wahcovi James, Olean High class of 2020; and James Chatmon, Olean High class of 2009.