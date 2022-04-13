WELLSVILLE — The cold Genesee River will be teeming with trout and people when the Lions Club hosts its 32nd Annual Greater Wellsville Trout Derby April 23-24.
This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 the club will host this popular event, which sees more than 1,000 people cast their lines in the hopes of hooking a “money” fish. Fish Central is set up in Island Park.
Leading up to the event, the Lions Club, which uses proceeds from the event for charitable services to the village, stocks the river with 450 tagged trout worth up to $25,000 in prize money. Prizes range anywhere from $25 to more than a $1,000 — with the stipulation that the fish must be alive when presented at Fish Central.
This year’s trout will come from the Whispering Pines Fish Farm. The mostly rainbow trout will average between 10 and 14 inches.
There are some small changes in the event this year.
There is no online registration. Participants may sign up in person at the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce on Main Street in Wellsville. Registration forms on the Lions Club Charities Facebook page may be printed and mailed to the address provided.
Fisher folk can also sign up on site at any time during the event. The cost is $20.
The other big change is the time. This year’s event will end at 3 p.m. April 24. Fisherman will hit the banks at 6 a.m. that Saturday and fish until 7 p.m. The event is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Sunday.
But everyone’s favorite things are still part of the Derby, said Dean Arnold, who is heading up he event for the club. There will still be food available, starting at noon Friday when Fish Central opens. Breakfast, burgers and hot dogs are on the menu.
In the Fish Central tent there will also be raffles and memorabilia for sale. Saturday’s chicken barbecue will start serving at 1 p.m. Members of the Elks Club are doing the cooking. Tickets cost $15.
There will also be vendors for gear. Camping in Island Park during the derby is also still free for Derby participants and their families.
“We only ask that fires be in pits or rings,” Arnold said, adding that unlike years in the beginning of the event the Derby has become a family affair.
“We see a lot of grandparents and their grandkids out here now,” he said.
Everyone, whether casting a line or not, gets a chance to catch a money fish. Tickets for the popular Community Fish are on sale now at the Chamber, the town office or from any member of the Lions Club. The cost is $1.
The money raised through ticket sales often reaches into the thousands of dollars. Winnings are divided between the ticket holder and the club. The ticket is drawn when the Community Fish is caught. If it is not caught a ticket is drawn at the end of the event.
Arnold says that signups are going well for the event, which drew 1,200 in 2019, and the sale of sponsored fish is going well.
“I think people are looking forward to getting out and enjoying themselves after the lockdown of the pandemic,” he said.