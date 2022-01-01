For 150 years, organizations and businesses, as well as significant events that affected the area, all celebrated special anniversaries in 2021.
The Olean Public Library was established 150 years ago with 697 books and currently has a collection of 112,841. 1871 is also the same year oil was first discovered in the Bradford (Pa.) Field, which 10 years later produced 90% of U.S. oil.
The establishment of Olean’s first Roman Catholic parish, Saint Mary of the Angels, now Basilica of Mary of the Angels, honored their 145th year in 2021.
Allegany State Park is celebrated its 100th birthday this year. In 1921, the purchase of 7,000 acres was made for $31,500, in what is now known as the Quaker Run area. Also celebrating their 100 years of serving the medical needs of the region was Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
After being held in Allegany State Park for 48 years — last year was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Seneca Nation offered to host Sally Marsh’s 50th hootenanny this year at the amphitheater outside the Seneca National Museum.
A popular favorite with locals and tourists, Sprague’s Maple Farm in Portville, celebrated 20 years this year.
Another 20 year anniversary, 9/11 was remembered around the area. A parade of first responders marched in Olean followed by a ceremony in Lincoln Park. A chorus sang in front of the Sept. 11 memorial statue in front of the school. St. Bonaventure Army ROTC Seneca Battalion posted the colors during SBU’s memorial, honoring three graduates who perished in the terror attack at the World Trade Center.