The populations of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties became smaller, older and more diverse over the last decade.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released late last week offered insights into population sizes, racial composition and age. The release of data tied to the April 1, 2020 Census Day was part of a collection of data to be used by states to draw new federal and state legislative districts before the 2022 election.
Cattaraugus County saw its population dip by 4.1% between 2010 and 2020, dropping from 80,317 to 77,042. The report was the lowest population reported in the county in a Census since 1940 — then at 72,652. The population grew until it peaked in 1980 at 85,697, having dropped between 0.3% and 4.3% every decade since.
The population of Allegany County dropped by 5.1%, from 48,946 to 46,456. The report was the lowest since the 1960 Census, which saw 43,978 reported. Allegany County’s population peaked at 51,742 in the 1980 Census, dropping between 1.1% and 2.5% until the 2020 Census.
Both counties saw comparable single-digit population dips to others in the area. The population in Chautauqua County dropped by 5.4% in 10 years, while Erie County saw population increase by 3.8%.
Across the state line, McKean and Potter counties also saw population losses. McKean County’s population dropped 6.9% to 40,432 in 2020, while Potter County’s population dropped 6.1% to 16,396.
The local trends do not appear to be unique to the area. The Census Bureau reports half of counties in the nation lost population in the last 10 years. Meanwhile, minority groups also grew in size and share of the U.S. population in the 2010s.
IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, the city of Olean saw its population drop, while Salamanca recorded more residents.
Olean’s population fell by 515 people — or 3.6% — to 13,937. The population was the lowest recorded in a Census since 1900, when 9,462 residents were reported. The population peaked at 22,884 in 1950.
The population of Salamanca rose by 2% — 114 people — to 5,929 in 2020. The city’s population peaked in 1930 at 9,577 residents.
The largest town remained Allegany, with 7,493 people, followed by Yorkshire with 3,827 and Portville with 3,504. The town of Red House remained the smallest in the county, with 27 residents. The next-smallest town is South Valley, with 25, followed by the town of Salamanca with 470.
Red House saw the largest drop in population, followed by Ellicottville at 17.7% — 1,315 residents were reported in 2020, compared to 1,598 in 2010.
Four towns saw population increases — New Albion, Great Valley, Humphrey and Mansfield. The town of Mansfield saw the most with a 4.3% increase — from 808 in 2010 to 843 in 2020.
Franklinville eclipsed Allegany as the largest village in the county, with 1,652 residents. Allegany came in second with 1,544 — down 15% from the tally in 2010 — and Little valley came in third with 1,058 residents. The smallest village remained Ellicottville, with 256 residents — a 32% drop from 2010 — with South Dayton as the second-lowest at 541 and Portville at the third-lowest at 892.
The available Census data for towns does not include Native Americans living on reservations, such as the Seneca Nation territories, which are in whole or in part in Cattaraugus County. However, the county-wide data appears to include those individuals — which appear to add up to 1,575 people.
It is unknown what effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on populations. While death tolls in the area were in the single digits, many colleges and universities had switched to online classes and it is possible residents who lived in Allegany may have moved away before the April 1 Census Day.
The number of residents reporting as white only dropped below 90% in 2020 — from 92.9% of residents to 88.4%. The number of residents identifying as Black or African American climbed 21% to 1,955, while the number identifying as American Indian or Alaskan Native rose 45% to 4,475. The number identifying as Asian rose 25% to 863, those identifying as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander rose 180% to 101, and those identifying as another race rose 379% to 1,963.
The number of residents identifying as two or more races rose almost 200% to 4,013.
The number of county residents identifying as Hispanic rose 20% to 1,615 — now making up 2.1% of the county’s population.
The population of Cattaraugus County is also older than it was in 2010.
In 2010, 23.4% of residents — 18,801 — were under the age of 18, while 76.6% of the population were adults. In the 2020 Census, 21.8% of residents — 16,825 — were children, with 78.2% of residents were adults.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, 24 towns saw population decreases. The town of West Almond saw the largest decrease by percentage, losing 18% of its population — from 334 to 274. The town of Wellsville saw the largest in raw numbers, from 7,397 to 7,064.
Five towns saw population increases, including Allen, Centerville, Hume, New Hudson and Willing. The town with the largest increase was Centerville, which saw a 13% bump in population — from 822 to 929.
The town of Wellsville remained the largest, with 7,064 residents. The town of Birdsall remained the smallest, with 190 residents.
Across the county, 14,069 residents lived in villages, not counting those in Richburg or Almond — which were not included in the data. All of the reported villages saw decreased populations, ranging from a 2% drop in Wellsville to a 16.8% drop in Angelica.
The largest village remained Wellsville, with 4,587 residents; followed by Alfred at 4,026 and Cuba at 1,517. The smallest village remained Canaseraga, at 460 residents; followed by Angelica with 723 and Belmont with 856.
The percentage of the county which identified as white only dropped by more than four percentage points between 2010 and 2020. In the 2020 Census, 91.6% of Allegany County residents — around 42,500 people — identified as white only. Those identifying as Black and African Americans rose about 57% to 1,147 in 2020, while those identifying as American Indian or Alaskan Native increased more than 167% to 861.
Those identifying as Asian increased by 0.83% to 608. Those identifying as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander groups jumped from 20 to 75 — 260% — while those identifying as a member of another race rose 435% to 1,418. The percentage of residents identifying as two or more races rose almost 250% to 1,915.
The number of county residents identifying as Hispanic rose 60.6% to 2,117 — now making up 3.6% of the county’s population.
The population of Allegany County is also older than it was in 2010.
In 2010, 21.6% of residents — 10,576 — were under the age of 18, while 78.4% of the population were adults. In the 2020 Census, 20.6% of residents — 9,593 — were children, with 79.4% of residents were adults.