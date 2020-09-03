BELMONT — Allegany County economic development officials hope to jumpstart upward of 20 small businesses thanks to a state-funded program now ready for applicants.
The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency announced it is accepting applications for a Micro-Enteprise Program to aid small businesses. Under the program, grants of between $10,000 and $35,000 will be allocated to qualifying new or expanding businesses.
The funds were provided by the state Office of Community Renewal Micro-Enterprise Program, utilizing federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
“ACIDA knows the Micro-Enterprise Program will be extremely useful to both new and expanding local businesses and we look forward to approving grants as required training is completed” said Craig Clark, executive director of the IDA.
The grant, announced in December, was one of 11 similar programs awarded funds through the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils.
Small business owners with five or fewer employees should take note of the requirements, officials said, which focus the funds on helping those at low or moderate incomes.
To qualify for a grant, the business must be based in Allegany County, and must be able to provide proof of a 10 percent cash match. Recipients must have completed an entrepreneurship training course with either ACCORD Corp. or Incubator Works.
Recipients must also either be considered low to moderate income, or must create at least one job available for low to moderate income individuals. Funds may be used for a variety of things including assistance with establishing a new business or expansion of one. However, construction costs are not covered by the grant.
For information on the grant, or to obtain an application contact Craig Clark at clarkcr@alleganyco.com or call (585) 268-7472.
Required training may be arranged with Jeff Stager, Director of Business & Community Development at ACCORD by calling (585) 268-7605, ext. 1125, or with Ashleigh Madison, Office Manager at IncubatorWorks by calling (410) 713-8612.