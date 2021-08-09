BELMONT — COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Allegany County.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported Monday that 20 cases were tallied between Aug. 1 and Sunday, county health officials reported, bringing the total to date to 3,651. Of those, 3,573 have resulted in recoveries, and 87 deaths have been reported.
By comparison, five cases were reported the week of Aug. 1, and seven the week of July 25.
County officials discontinued daily updates in early July due to low case counts in favor of a weekly update.
Vaccinations have also continued to grow, but at a slower pace than the rest of the state.
State Department of Health officials reported 18,097 first doses have been given, making up 39% of county residents. Of adults, 46.3% have received a first dose. Officials noted 16,966 completed vaccine series have been given to residents, or 36.5% of the county's population.
The county has lagged behind the rest of the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide, 61.8% of residents and 73.7% of adults have received at least one dose. Around 56.3% of state residents have received a completed series, including 67.6% of adults.
Despite jumping up several rankings in March, the county has seen the lowest rates in the states since April. In late April, the county broke the threshold of 30% of residents receiving at least one dose. The county reported 13,961 residents had received a first dose on April 29 -- with around 4,100 more residents getting a first dose in just over three months.
Across the eight-state Northeast region, Allegany County has the third-lowest vaccination rate of any county — two counties in Vermont have rates between 33% and 35%.
Three counties in Pennsylvania have lower vaccination rates, however, including bordering Potter County. In Potter County, 27% of residents — around 4,450 people out of more than 17,000 — have received at least one dose.