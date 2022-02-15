OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That continues a downward trend of cases over the past 10 days. There were some days last month during omicron’s high transmission when more than 200 new cases were reported in a singe day.
There have now been 17,397 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county since Match 2020.
The rate, which stands at 253.56 per 100,000, remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high transmission” range.
Only Orange County, north of New York City, has dropped into the moderate transmission range.
The CDC calls for people to wear masks indoors in public places whether they are vaccinated or not in communities of high transmission.
New York’s mask mandate in most public places has expired. The exception includes schools, where the mandate could end by March 7.
Statewide, the seven-day average positivity dropped below 3% on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported. That is the lowest since Nov. 10, 2021.
Western’s New York’s five-day positivity was 5.79%, while Cattaraugus County’s positivity was 8.69%.
Just shy of 50% of those age 5 and older in the county have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker for Cattaraugus County. The latest data show the county has administered 20,866 boosters.
With the 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the health department is monitoring 110 active cases.
There are now 8,040 cases in the southeast part of the county including eight new cases. The southeast has more than 46% of all the cases.
The northwest reported 2,461 cases including six new ones, the southwest reported 3,446 cases including three new ones and the northeast has 8,040 cases including three new ones.
Men and women evenly split the new cases. Fifteen of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and seven were unvaccinated.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.