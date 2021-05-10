OLEAN — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cattaraugus County on Monday after a combined 18 cases over the weekend.
There have now been 5,531 cases of the coronavirus detected in county residents. One hundred and one residents have died from COVID-19.
Health department staff are now following 166 active cases of COVID-19 and 797 residents in contact quarantine. There are 20 residents in the hospital fighting the effects of the virus.
The new cases Monday included 10 women and eight men. There have now been 2,951 women diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,580 men.
Twelve of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 2,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The northeast part of the county had six new cases for a total of 1,042, the northwest had two new cases for 665 and there were no new cases in the southwest where there have been 840 cases.
Public health director Dr. Kevin Watkins said the daily positivity rate on Monday was 4.2%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.1% and the 14-day average was 3.4%.
Watkins said there are now 23,022 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 27,088, or 35.4% of the county’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
When only the 18 and older population is counted, the vaccination rate is 44.7%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.