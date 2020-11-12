Cattaraugus County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while Allegany County reported 15 new cases.
In Cattaraugus County, the case total for the pandemic was increased to 585. Thirteen residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
The county’s testing positivity rate with the 20 new cases was 2.9%, while the seven-day average was 1.9% and the 14-day average was 2.1%, Watkins said.
There were 221 residents in mandatory quarantine on Thursday and 25 in precautionary quarantine, while there were 106 active cases. There have been 47,451 tests administered to county residents.
Of the cases reported Thursday, 11 were males and nine females. One of the males is a health care worker, two women are health care workers and one is a group home employee.
Seven of the men are from the southeast part of the county, and two each from the northeast and northwest. Five of the men were in close contact with a COVID-19 -positive person and seven of the 11 had symptoms of COVID-19 such as headache, cough, body aches, congestion, running nose and shortness of breath.
Six of the women are from the southeast part of the county, two from the northeast and one from the northwest. Eight of the nine women were close contacts of a COVID-19-positive person and six of the nine had symptoms.
To slow the spread of the virus, Watkins urged county residents to wear masks to protect themselves and others, practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas and wash your hands frequently.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
Allegany County’s 15 new cases pushed the county’s total for the pandemic to 581. A total of 422 residents have recovered and there have been 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county — all but one were residents of nursing homes.
There were 631 residents in quarantine or isolation as of Thursday.
Allegany County is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing this coming Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Residents must pre-register for Tuesday by noon Monday, by noon Nov. 18 for the Nov. 19 testing and by noon Nov. 24 for the Nov. 25 testing.
Call (585) 268-9250 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
Health department officials stress that residents must be registered to get testing — no resident who is not registered will receive a test.
People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed. Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
Western New York’s overall testing positivity rate vaulted to 5.5% Wednesday, up from 4.4% Tuesday, mostly due to Erie County’s 8.16% positivity rate in yellow-zone areas. Erie County recorded 512 new cases of infection Wednesday — a figure only surpassed in the state by all of New York City’s 1,662 new cases.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a press conference that the county was limiting families to celebrating the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday only with members of their households — with no visitors. However, he did stop short of saying authorities would be actively enforcing the restriction.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said COVID is “raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day.” But while New York is doing better than just about any state, he asserted, “we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do.”
The governor said if New Yorkers “don’t fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we’ll keep it under control.
“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously,” he added. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”
Cuomo noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy is 4.86%, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.53%. Within the focus areas, 28,906 test results were reported Wednesday, yielding 1,406 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 133,721 test results were reported, yielding 3,391 positives.
There were 29 deaths in the state on Wednesday, pushing the total to 26,055.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 1,677 (+49), with 261 newly admitted. There were 308 (+4) patients in ICUs, with 136 (+1) of them intubated.