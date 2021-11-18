ALLEGANY — It was two years ago today that Ronald and Betty Jo Volz’s home on West Branch Road was shattered by a violent explosion soon after everyone had left.
Ever since, West Branch area neighbors have wondered if a combustible gas from a nearby lease somehow migrated to the Volzes’ water well and into their basement, where a spark could have ignited a buildup of gas.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation began an investigation almost immediately. Two years later, a report of the investigation has been drafted by the lead investigator, but the DEC won’t release it until it is finalized.
The Volzes have filed a complaint against Dimes Energy, the company conducting gas and oil drilling operations, seeking $1 million in damages.
The Volzes bought a house in the village of Allegany and moved there after the explosion. Ron misses the country setting where they lived before the explosion.
“There’s nothing like the peace and quiet out in the country,” he said. “It’s like a big family on the West Branch. Everybody’s concerned about what’s going on and not being able to get answers.
“We never had a problem with our water in 38 years, eight months and 10 days” before the explosion, he said.
“The good Lord was watching over us,” Volz said in an interview Wednesday on the eve of the second anniversary of the explosion that changed their lives forever. “We were lucky to have left when we did.”
The Volzes’ dog, Hemi, now 12, was at home at the time of the explosion and survived. “He’s still kicking, but he doesn’t like loud noises,” Volz said.
Waiting on report
The West Branch community is eagerly awaiting the DEC’s report on the incident.
“I hope something comes along pretty soon,” Volz said, adding, “I don’t know if they can tie it together,” referring to the Dimes Energy oil and gas operations on the West Branch. “Unfortunately, there’s no answers for people still on the West Branch. It’s very frustrating.”
The DEC Region 9 communications office in Buffalo said that on Dec. 9, 2019, “DEC suspended all site construction, drilling, and completion activities at 27 permitted well locations registered to Dimes Energy GP within the vicinity of the November 2019 Volz house explosion while an investigation took place.” Operations have since resumed at many of the well locations.
Compliance inspections led to enforcement actions in 2020. “We continue to provide stringent oversight of Dimes’ operations for full compliance under the State’s oil and gas requirements to ensure public health, public safety, and the environment are protected,” according to the DEC statement to the Times Herald.
Inspections of Dimes oil wells and related facilities in the area turned up 160 violations, for which Dimes was fined $79,000 by DEC. The violations included leaky oil wells, crude oil on the ground, inadequate identification of wells and tanks, failure to remove pit fluids and cuttings from well sites, excessive sediment and erosion violations and excessive vegetation and debris at well sites.
Dimes paid $17,500 of the fines and agreed to comply with the consent order and fix the violations. If the company fails to abide by the order, it will be required to pay the amount of the fines suspended by DEC.
The consent order and suspension included a requirement that Dimes “search for and report” undocumented, orphaned and abandoned oil wells as well as test area residents’ water wells and report results to owners and DEC. The company was also directed to demonstrate compliance with DEC requirements for well caps and cementing and Dimes plugged two additional oil wells.
Initial testing of the Volz water well on Dec. 12, 2019, found the presence of combustible gases dissolved in the water.
Lawsuits ongoing
More information about the investigation can be found in depositions in two lawsuits in the case — one by the Volzes, who are represented by attorney Richard Lippes of Buffalo against Dimes Energy of GP Inc., and the other by Erie Insurance, which insured the home, represented by attorney Daniel Coffey of Albany against Dimes and Adams Well Service of Bolivar.
The Volz claim is for $1 million, plus the cost of the lawsuit and any other damages as the court may see fit, and the Erie Insurance claim is for $335,221 for the Volz home and its contents.
Paul Giachetti, a DEC Minerals Division official from Avon who led the investigation into what caused the home explosion was questioned by attorneys in the case during a Zoom deposition earlier this year. He said Dimes Energy started drilling in Allegany in 2017.
Giachetti told Coffey that the oil well closest to the Volz home was about 1,800 feet away. Later in the deposition process, it was noted that another well was closer, about 1,200 feet across the road from the home.
Asked what his investigation found regarding abandoned wells that Dimes had contracted another company to plug, Giachetti replied, “What we found was the information on the plugging report did not match how the three wells were plugged. The casing, which was 1,200 feet deep, should have had five plugs — one above each geologic zone — but there was only one plug.”
Giachetti was asked why the wells were investigated. They were closer than other wells, he said, and “there was a suspicion due to the plugging reports and the plugging applications that they may not have been plugged in a manner to prevent gas from migrating up into the aquifer.”
The three wells that were plugged and abandoned in 2016 were drilled out and replugged between October 2020 and February 2021, Giachetti said in the deposition.
When Coffey asked Giachetti whether there was any connection between Dimes’ hydrofracturing operation and the explosion at the Volz home, a DEC attorney prevented him from answering.
Water wells tested
Giachetti said that after the Cattaraugus County Health Department tested about 50 area private water wells and two other homes showed combustible levels of gas in their water — one higher than the level found in the Volzes’ water well and one lower.
The DEC found one oil well about 5,500 feet from the Volzes’ home was hydrofractured the day of the explosion.
DEC officials also noted the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team found the explosion “was due to combustible gas entering the aquifer.”
In Coffey’s deposition of Giachetti, he refers to an email from Eric Wholers, director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department’s Environmental Division, who participated in the investigation into what caused the explosion. In the email, Wohlers stated:
“Paul, we couldn’t agree with you more. Even though the (Volzes’) well was essentially vented to the basement, the house had never blown up in the previous 50 years. It only became dangerous when combustible gas was forced into the aquifer from fracking activity.”
In the complaint Lippes filed Sept. 11, 2020, in state Supreme Court in Cattaraugus County, it states, “Prior to Dimes drilling its oil and gas wells behind plaintiffs’ home, there was no indication that any gas had entered the plaintiffs’ former residence and the plaintiff’s water was clean and potable.”
The Volzes’ complaint continues: “At some point after Dimes began drilling their oil and gas wells behind plaintiffs’ former residence, a substantial buildup of methane gas occurred in the plaintiffs’ former residence, ultimately causing the former residence to explode and catch fire on Nov. 18, 2019, completely destroying the home and its contents.”