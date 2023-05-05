2 students to speak at St. Bonaventure’s commencement

ST. BONAVENTURE — Breaking with tradition, St. Bonaventure University has selected two degree candidates as student speakers for this year’s commencement exercises May 14 in the Reilly Center rather than only one.
The selection committee chose two speakers this year — an undergraduate student and a graduate student — from among the auditioning candidates in part because of the large number of graduate students planning to attend, explained Pamela Ferman, associate dean for student development and a member of the selection committee.
“We also noticed a significant difference in their experiences as students and their connections to the university,” Ferman added.
Addressing their fellow Class of 2023 graduates will be Richard Christopher Vara of Houston, Texas, who will receive a Master of Arts degree in digital journalism, and Valentina Cossio Siles, an accounting and finance double major from Seminole, Fla., who will receive a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Vara is part of the inaugural class of graduates in the online master’s degree program in digital journalism, which began in fall of 2021. He plans to tell graduates to not forget to include themselves when thanking the people who helped them get to graduation day.
“I will talk about how our paths led us to St. Bonaventure and what we are called to do as Bonnies after we cross the stage,” he said. “I will urge my fellow graduates to thank those who helped us along the way — that study buddy who became a close friend, someone who encouraged you not to give up, or your parents who worked extra shifts to help pay your way through school.”
Vara has more than 20 years of experience in media technology and theater and is a media engineer at the University of Houston-Downtown. He maintains audio-visual equipment, sets up and operates multimedia equipment for classes and conferences, creates and edits video and audio content and provides training, among other duties.
Creator and editor-in-chief of “The VCR Show,” a pop culture website and podcast, Vara learned about St. Bonaventure in an ad on Facebook. He said he will use his degree in digital journalism to continue his work on “The VCR Show,” and that he is “excited to see what other opportunities will be coming my way now that I have a master’s degree.”
Cossio Siles said she will convey “a sense of hope and fellowship” in her address to graduates.
“These four years have flown by and I’m so thankful to St. Bonaventure for giving me the chance to improve, persist and grow through successes and failures,” she said. “This is something that unites us all. We’ve all learned so much about ourselves and are ready to excel in the ‘real world,’ and I couldn’t be prouder of the Class of 2023,” Cossio Siles said.
An honors graduate, Pacioli Scholar and recipient of a Presidential Scholarship to attend St. Bonaventure, Cossio Siles has been active in and out of the classroom as a member or officer of several groups and organizations including the Warming House, Student Government Association and Mission Integration Advisory Committee.
Born in Bolivia, Cossio Siles has a love for learning languages, which led to her completing a minor in French. Following Commencement, she will return to St. Bonaventure to complete her MBA and serve as a graduate assistant in the School of Business.
St. Bonaventure’s 163rd commencement exercises will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14 in Reilly Center Arena. Visit sbu.edu/commencement for more information.