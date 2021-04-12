SALAMANCA — Two businesses on Broad Street were evacuated for about an hour Friday after a natural gas line began to leak.
Salamanca firefighters responded to the corner of Broad and Center streets at about 11:40 a.m. where an Oakgrove Construction crew struck a natural gas line, said Tom Sturdevant, fire chief officer in charge.
National Fuel, who called in the incident, had a crew on site when firefighters arrived, Sturdevant said. Firefighters monitored the scene as National Fuel repaired the line.
Thrifty Mission at 719 Broad St. and M&M West End at 721 Broad St. were evacuated as firefighters secured the area, Sturdevant said. Center Street was also closed from Broad Street to Donald Drive.
Oakgrove Construction was hired for the state DOT project to repave Route 417 in the city, which includes Broad Street. A crew was digging near the street when the line was hit, Sturdevant said.
After an hour, National Fuel cleared the scene and the businesses reopened without incident, Sturdevant said.
