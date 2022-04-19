Two more Republicans have filed petitions to run in a GOP primary in the new 23rd Congressional District.
Joining Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica are Springville businessman Ray Juliano and Broome County educator George Phillips.
Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd Congressional District stretching from Lake Ontario near Pulaski to the Pennsylvania line south of Binghamton, announced in January she is running in the new 23rd District, where Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is retiring.
Phillips has filed petitions, but hasn’t filed with the Federal Elections Commission yet and isn’t raising any campaign funds. He has indicated that his campaign is awaiting the results of the congressional redistricting lawsuit filed by Republicans in state Supreme Court in Steuben County.
Phillips ran against Tenney in 2016 in a Republican primary — Tenney went on to win the 22nd District seat that year — and in 2010 against former Rep. Maurice Hinchey.
Tenney lost her 2018 reelection bid to former Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat from Utica, but then Tenney returned to take back the seat in 2020. That election was so close the results were settled by court ruling and Tenney wasn’t seated at the time House members were sworn in in January 2021. She was not seated when Congress voted to certify Joe Biden as president on Jan. 6, but said later that while she had questions about the election, she would have voted to certify the election for Biden.
One of her first actions after taking the oath of office was to form the House Election Integrity Caucus, comprised of 50 Republicans. She has also defended Republican colleagues who voted against certifying Biden as president.
She has been endorsed in the race by former President Trump.
Tenney filed nominating petitions with more than 7,700 signatures and 1,490 Conservative signatures.
Tenney’s supporters are expected to challenge signatures on the petitions of Phillips and Juliano.
Juliano, a Springville asphalt contractor, isn’t looking for political contributions, according to Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr.
“His website has a ‘no donations’ button,” Keis said. “I don’t consider him to be a very credible candidate.”
Juliano bills himself as “a non-politician willing to put the American people first.” He is also critical of Tenney’s decision to run in a district that does not include her home and said he plans to self-fund his campaign.
Tenney had previously trounced Phillips in the 2016 congressional primary, Keis added, asking, “Does he remotely think he has a chance?”
Keis and the Cattaraugus County Republican Party Committee have endorsed Tenney, although they were not initially happy with her being from outside of the congressional district.
Tenney, who came in with $1.3 million in her campaign chest, has raised another $300,000 in the first quarter. Tenney’s incumbency and her campaign cash scared off two other potential candidates — former state Sen. Cathy Young of Olean and Steuben County GOP Chairman Joseph Sempolinski. Keis had initially backed Young.
Tenney has made an initial trip through the district from Broome County to Erie County, collecting Republican endorsements along the way.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Max DelaPia of Yates County, who ran for the Democratic nomination four years ago, losing narrowly to Tracy Mitrano, who lost to Reed in both 2018 and 2020.
Keis said Tenney, as a sitting congresswoman, has the name recognition, the funding and she’ll also benefit from the fact that the new 14-county congressional district is heavily Republican — even more so than the current 11-county 23rd.
Still, Keis said, “Everything is still up in the air” because of the Republican lawsuit alleging that New York’s Democrats gerrymandered the congressional, state Senate and Assembly districts. “Who knows what is going to transpire?”
Keis added, “They haven’t changed the date of the June primary,” so if there is a judicial finding that the districts were indeed gerrymandered, “that’s something that will take effect in two years.”
He added: “I’d be surprised if anything changed now. We’d have to throw out all the signatures and start over.”