OLEAN — Two graduating Portville Central School seniors recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to pursue a degree in a career/technical-related field of study.
Jared George received the Arnold S. McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship for $2,000.
Established by Yvonne McHone in memory of her husband and founder of McHone Industries, Arnold McHone, the Arnold McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship is for graduating seniors or graduates from any high school in Cattaraugus County pursuing a technical education at any post-secondary 1- or 2-year institution in any field related to manufacturing.
George, who will attend Alfred State College to study welding, also received the Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship for $1,500.
This scholarship is for a student from the Salamanca City School District or any other Cattaraugus County High School who plans to attend a two- or four-year college or technical/trade school.
Lucas Cook received the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Established in memory of Eva Taggerty by her daughter, Beth Taggerty, the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship provides an annual scholarship for graduating seniors of Portville Central School who plan to seek a two- or four-year degree in a construction industry-related career/technical field. Preference is given to female students, students who have attended BOCES or students who are planning to attend Alfred State College.
Cook will study HVAC at Alfred State College.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.