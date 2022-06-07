OLEAN — Two graduates of Otto-Eldred High School in Duke Center, Pa., have received scholarship awards from funds established at and managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support graduating OEHS students.
Kaylee Rhinehart, a 2022 Otto-Eldred graduate, and Zazeric Bell, a 2021 graduate, received the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, for graduating students and past graduates of Otto-Eldred High School, was established at CRCF through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation. The scholarship is for students attending a post-secondary institution (one-, two- or four-year institutions) preferably in the career/technical fields. Recipients must also be in good academic standing and be involved in extracurricular activities.
Rhinehart plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study exercise science for physical therapy. Bell is currently enrolled at Purdue University, where he will continue his studies in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.
Rhinehart also received the Otto/Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship for $2,000, the Albert A. Bennett Jr. Family Scholarship for $600 and the first-ever Fred P. Baker Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship is a scholarship given annually to Otto-Eldred High School graduating seniors who have maintained at least 2.75 GPA and received acceptance to, preferably, a two-year college or a four-year program.
Sue Bennett established the Albert A. Bennet Jr. Family Scholarship in memory of her husband to benefit a graduating Otto-Eldred senior pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year institution. Recipients should demonstrate academic excellence, participation in extracurricular activities and strong educational/career goals. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett and their four children all graduated from Otto-Eldred.
The Fred P. Baker Memorial Scholarship, established by Mr. Baker’s wife and son, Joyce and Steve Baker is for a graduating student of Otto-Eldred High School who will be attending a post-secondary institution, whether it be a trade school or a 2- or 4-year college. The student recipient must demonstrate hard work toward overcoming a challenge and a minimum GPA of 2.0. Mr. Baker was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and an active member of the Eldred community.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.