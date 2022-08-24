Rep. Jerrold Nadler

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is shown during a markup of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump.

