OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday.
The county health department said two women, ages 70 and 79, respectively, were the latest of 227 COVID-19 victims to die since April 23, 2020.
The county reported another 212 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
In the first three weeks of January, there have been 17 deaths and 3,549 cases. Since Nov. 30, there have been 5,112 cases, about one-third of the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 51 deaths since Nov. 30.
The southeast part of the county reported a new total of 7,158 cases, or 46.5% of the entire county. The Southwest has 3,025 cases, the northeast has 3,045 cases and the northwest has 2,159.
There were 100 of the new cases who were vaccinated and 112 who were unvaccinated. The vaccine’s effectiveness has been found to wane especially under the Omicron variant. The booster greatly reduces the chance someone will get seriously ill or require hospitalization.
A booster dose of the vaccine has been found to be necessary five or six months after a second dose of Pfizer and Moderna. People who receive one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also eligible for a booster, which can include a second dose of J&J or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
There have now been 8,026 women — 52.2% — to test positive for COVID-19 in the county and 7,361 men.
With the new cases, the health department was following 212 active cases.
Thirty-six of the new cases reported Friday were by at-home test kits. There have now been 829 cases reported from the at-home kits which the health department distributed a couple of weeks ago. The test kits are also available at drug stores and pharmacies, but are in short supply. The federal government is requiring health insurance companies to reimburse members for the cost of a certain number of tests.
The Federal government is mailing test kits to residents who order them. The link to order COVID tests is: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
COVID in New York state
Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed guarded optimism Friday that the state was seeing a downward trend from the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
New cases have dropped from an all-time high of more than 90,000 earlier this month to slightly more than 28,000 on Thursday. That governor noted that’s a drop of more than 66% in just weeks.
Positivity in testing for the virus Thursday was down to 9.75%, marking the first time since December the positive test rate was below 10%. The peak was 23% in early January.
The sharp decline in COVID numbers comes after the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept through the state beginning in December and through January.
Drops in COVID hospitalizations and deaths are not on the same plane as less cases. More than 11,000 people in the state remain hospitalized with COVID, although that’s down about 1,000 from earlier this month.
At least 154 people in New York died Thursday due to COVID, increasing the state’s reported death toll to 64,000.