OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday and 148 new cases.
The deaths of two men, ages 55 and 78, pushed the counties coronavirus death toll to 233 residents since April 23, 2020. They developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness.
The 148 new positive cases reported Thursday increased the county total since March 2020 to 16,225 cases. This month’s total so far, 4,387 cases, is more than a quarter of the cases of the total cases over the past 22 months.
The previous record was 1,978 cases in November as the Delta variant was cresting here and omicron was first being reported in South Africa.
Forty-six of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while 102 were unvaccinated. There were another 41 people who reported a positive at-home test. That total is now 942 people. They report to the health department and are told to quarantine and to notify the health department if their symptoms become severe.
The largest number of new cases, 68 came again from the southeast part of the county where there have been 7,538 cases, about 46% of the county total.
There were 32 new cases in the northeast where there have been 3,229 cases, 29 new cases in the southwest where there have been 3,184 cases and 24 new cases in the northwest where there have been 2,274 cases.
Eighty-seven of the new cases were men who now total 7,720 of the cases and 61 were women, who now have 8,505 cases.
