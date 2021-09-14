Allegany County reported two recent deaths of residents due to COVID-19 while Cattaraugus County reported 20 new cases on Tuesday.
In Allegany County, the Department of Health reported a 90-year-old man is the 60th and a 96-year-old woman is the 61st Allegany County residents to pass away due to complications or a consequence of COVID-19.
The county also reported 104 total new COVID-19 cases through a week that ended on Sept. 12 — the two previous weeks saw a total of 121 new cases.
Sept. 6-12 also saw a total of 232 county residents in contact quarantine — the previous two weeks saw 131 and 132, respectively.
In testing for the virus, Allegany County’s positivity rate on Monday was 6.6%, according to the state Department of Health. The county’s seven-day rate of positivity was listed Tuesday at 6.2%.
“It is imperative that Allegany County residents continue to use caution and follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated, following social/physical distancing protocols, washing your hands often to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and getting vaccinated,” the Allegany County DOH stated in a press release Tuesday.
Residents with general COVID-19 questions or are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine may call the county’s DOH at (585) 268-9250.
In Cattaraugus County, with the 20 new positive cases reported, there were 259 active cases as of Tuesday and 17 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. That last figure is an improvement from the 22 hospitalized over the weekend.
The percent positive for Cattaraugus County in testing Tuesday was 6.8%, while the seven-day rolling average was 7% and the 14-day rolling average was 7.1%.
Nearly 57% of the 18 and older population in Cattaraugus County has received at least one vaccine dose, while 47.2% of the entire population has received at least one vaccine dose.
In New York state, patient hospitalizations increased by 85 Monday to 2,476, while the number of patients in ICUs went up eight to 552.
There were 28 new deaths reported in the state Monday, increasing the number of deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,097.