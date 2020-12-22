BELMONT — Allegany County health officials on Tuesday reported two new deaths due to COVID-19, while 34 new cases of infection were reported.
The two deaths — the first reported since the first week of December — increased the county’s total to 52, with all but five deaths having occurred in long-term care facilities in the county.
The 34 cases pushed Allegany County’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,648, with 1,437 residents having recovered. There were 789 residents in quarantine as of Tuesday.
As of Monday, the total number of cases were broken down by legislative district in the county:
• District IV, Wellsville and Andover, 576 cases, 36% of the county’s total.
• District II, New Hudson, Cuba, Friendship, Amity, Ward, Clarksville, 302 cases, 19%.
• District I, Centerville, Hume, Granger, Rushford, Cadeadea, Belfast, Angelica, 285 cases, 18%
• District III, Wirt, Scio, Genesee, Bolivar, Alma, Willing, Independence, 230 cases, 14%.
• District V, Grove, Burns, Allen, Birdsall, Almond, West Almond, Alfred, 202 cases, 13%.
While COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout New York State, the Allegany County Department of Health said the county had not received any doses as of Tuesday.
“We are working with key stakeholders to plan the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine,” the department said in a statement, noting it will follow the state’s criteria for giving the first doses. “We will continue to update Allegany County residents on the phases for COVID-19 vaccination and vaccine.”
For general COVID-19 questions, call the DOH at (585) 268-9250.
When vaccine is received in the county, first priority goes to healthcare personnel; first responders in medical roles such as emergency medical services providers; medical examiners and coroners, funeral workers and persons living in and working in long-term care facilities.
Next up are other essential workers and adults with high-risk medical conditions and people 65 years of age or older.
The second phase includes police and firefighters, National Guard members, teachers/school staff (in-person instructions), childcare providers, public health workers and other essential frontline workers that regularly interact with public (pharmacists, grocery store workers, transit employees, etc.) or maintain critical infrastructure.
The phase also includes other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings and individuals in general population deemed particularly high-risk due to comorbidities and health conditions.
The third phase involves individuals over 65 and individuals under 65 with high-risk; the fourth phase involves other essential workers; and the final phase involves healthy adults and children.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has indicated it could be months before all phases are completed.