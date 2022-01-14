OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported two more deaths of county residents from COVID-19 on Friday. There were also 199 new cases reported.
The deaths of an 80-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman were the 223rd and 224th deaths from the coronavirus since the first death April 23, 2020, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
The new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday pushed the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 over the 14,000 mark.
With the county now reporting a total of 14,015 cases, the health department is following 838 active cases.
The county is no longer performing contact tracing due to the high number of cases attributed to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The number of hospitalizations and people in contact quarantine are no longer being reported by the health department.
People testing positive are now expected to notify close contacts and register for quarantine on the health department’s website.
There were 74 positive tests from at-home kits reported as part of Friday’s cases. The health department distributed 3,500 test kits in the past few weeks. There have now been 455 positive results reported to the health department.
The quarantine time has been cut to five days from 10 if someone is showing no symptoms. They should continue to wear a mask indoors for the next five days.
Eighty-four of the new cases Friday were people who had been vaccinated. It’s not known how many had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The vaccine’s effectiveness is known to wane after about six months, which can lead to breakthrough cases. This is why health officials are recommending people who have already been vaccinated to get their booster shot. It has been shown to keep people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying.
Just over 50% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated. It’s not known what percentage of those individuals have received a booster.
The most cases Friday again originated in the southeast part of the county. There were 78 new cases, driving the total to 6,579.
The northeast part of the county reported 48 new cases for a total of 2,721, the southwest had 47 new cases for a total of 2,747 and the northwest had 26 new cases for 1,968.
One hundred and eight of the new cases were women, who now have a total of 7,399 cases, while 91 men also tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 6,616.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
COVID in New York
New York is seeing signs that the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state is beginning to wane, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.
After reaching an all-time of over 90,000 new cases a week ago, the total on Thursday fell to about 49,000, according to data from the governor’s office. The seven-day average of new cases is down to about 67,000.
Hochul noted that new cases remain elevated, but the trend is pointing in the right direction.
“We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Hochul said in a press release. “This is no time to spike the football, we still need to remain vigilant. So let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.
“Let’s continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together.”
The statewide positive test rate is now down to about 16%, Hochul said, after peaking at 23% earlier this month. As they have throughout the pandemic, the decline in hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID will trail the drop in new cases, she added.
But even now, hospitalizations have started to drop or flatten in some areas, Western New York. Statewide hospitalizations have fallen for the last two days in a row and now total 12,207. That’s down more than 464 from Tuesday.
At least 177 people statewide died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 195 the day before. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC stood at 62,891.