LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 202 since the pandemic began.
No new cases were reported Tuesday by Allegany County health officials — the total there has remained at 98 for the past few days.
Cattaraugus County health officials said their active positive COVID-19 caseload was eight Tuesday, as there are 189 residents who have recovered.
The 201st confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person but reports being asymptomatic. She was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and her test results indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 202nd confirmed case is a male resident of the northeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He is a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person but reports being asymptomatic, the health department said. He was tested Monday and his result Tuesday was positive.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Western New York Monday, the positive-test percentage was 1.4%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. That percentage of positive tests was slightly up from Sunday's 1.2%, but down from Saturday's 2%, the highest of the state's regions that day.
Cuomo announced that six states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio — were removed from New York state's COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands were also removed, while Puerto Rico, which has been on and off the list over the summer, was added.
"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," Cuomo said in a press release. "Make no mistake ... wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up."
The full, updated travel-advisory list follows: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 481 on Monday, up 17 from Sunday, while there were 60 newly admitted patients. The number of patients in ICUs was 144 on Monday (+1), with 60 patients intubated (+1).
There were 11 deaths Monday — a relatively high number for the state in recent weeks — with total confirmed deaths reported by the state at 25,405.