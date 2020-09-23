The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Wednesday two new cases of COVID-19 infection, while Allegany County reported one new case.
Cattaraugus County health officials said their department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 14 on Wednesday, as there are 196 residents who have recovered.
The 2014th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He is a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed congestion, nausea, headaches, body aches and loss of taste and smell.
The man was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and his test result on Sunday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 215th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who reports recent travel to Oklahoma. She denies any direct contact with a known positive COVID-19 person but recently developed fever, congestion, headaches, body aches and fatigue.
She was tested Friday and her result on Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Allegany County, health officials reported that the one new case pushed the county's confirmed total to 104 since the pandemic began. The county's active caseload is six, with 97 residents having recovered from COVID-19 and one death, which occurred months ago.
There were 154 county residents in quarantine/isolation on Wednesday.
Western New York saw another small drop in the positive-test rate on Tuesday, falling to 1% from a 1.2% positive-test rate on Monday and 1.6% on Sunday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported that the Mid-Hudson region had the highest percentage of positive tests Tuesday, at 1.6%, followed by New York City, at 1.1%.
Of the 70,930 test results reported to New York state Tuesday, 665, or 0.94%, were positive. There were five new confirmed deaths as well, bringing the state's confirmed total to 25,437.
"New York's most powerful tools in the fight against COVID-19 are the actions each of us take to slow the spread," Cuomo said in a press release. "When you wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, you're protecting other New Yorkers, not just yourself."
The governor said local governments have critical roles to play enforcing state guidance, while he said his office will "closely monitor the data here as the pandemic continues to spread across the country."
There were 665 new coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 451,892 since the outset of the pandemic. Patient hospitalizations on Tuesday totaled 490 (up 20 from Monday), with 83 patients newly admitted across 43 counties.
There were 141 (+8) patients in intensive care units, with 68 of those on intubation (+1).