BELMONT — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Tuesday.
In his daily press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported two new cases in Allegany County on Tuesday, noting no deaths occurred in the county.
Allegany County health officials reported that due to staffing limitations the daily update of the county’s COVID-19 dashboard would not be performed Tuesday. The dashboard provides daily counts — typically around 3 p.m. — of new cases, recoveries, fatalities and quarantines, as well as other data. It is available by accessing the county website at www.alleganyco,com.
In the past week, 17 cases have been reported, with no new cases on June 2 and 6.
Of those cases, nine were in the town of Wellsville, two were in the towns of Andover and Caneadea, and one each were reported in the towns of Burns, Cuba, Friendship and Belfast.
To date, the town of Wellsville leads the county in total case counts, at 907 reported as of Sunday. Alfred reported 360, while Cuba reported 267. The towns of Allen, Ward and West Almond — among the lowest in population in the county — have reported no cases. Women make up the majority of cases, at 1,927, compared to 1,665 men.
The state Department of Health reported that 31.6% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series — far below the statewide number of 47.5%.
To date, 35.8% of residents have received at least one dose — the lowest in the state by several points — or 42.8% of adults.