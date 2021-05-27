BELMONT — Allegany County remains the worst in the state for COVID-19 vaccines as two new cases were reported Thursday.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Thursday, county health officials reported. To date, 3,569 cases have been confirmed, with 3,467 resulting in recoveries, the county Department of Health reported. State officials report 86 deaths among county residents.
In addition, 279 active quarantines or isolations, with 13,009 such orders issued since the pandemic reached the county in March 2020.
The state reports 34% of Allegany County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to almost 53% of all state residents. Around 42% of adults in the county have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to more than 64% of all New Yorkers.
As far as completed vaccines — either the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — around 30% of county residents have received full vaccine series, compared to around 45% of all New Yorkers.
The county health department listed locations for the different types of COVID-19 vaccines available in Allegany County.
Janssen/ Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (one dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
Allegany County Department of Health, June 1, 3, 8, 11, 14 and 15, at 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the County Office Building in Belmont, Call (585) 268-9390 for an appointment.
Alfred Pharmacy, 36 N. Main St., (607) 587-9222.
Walgreen Pharmacy, 10 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-1540.
Walgreen Pharmacy, 110 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, (585) 593-1232.
Fisher’s Pharmacy, 138 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-2611 for an appointment
Moderna Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
Alfred Pharmacy, Walgreens and Fisher’s Pharmacy.
Cuba Hospital, 140 W. Main St., (585) 968-2000.
Pfizer Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 12 and up)
Call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.