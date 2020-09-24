No new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday by Cattaraugus County officials, while two new cases of infection were reported in Allegany County.
The the positive-test rate in Western New York was also back up to nearly 2% on Wednesday, the highest region in the state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
In Allegany County, the two new confirmed cases pushed the county’s total since the pandemic began to 106, with 97 residents having recovered. There were 156 residents in quarantine/isolation as of Thursday, while there have been 899 in precautionary travel quarantines to date.
As of Sept. 20, of the 103 COVID-19 cases that had been recorded in the county, 59 were female and 44 were male, according to the Allegany County Department of Health.
WNY’s positive-test rate of 1.9% on Wednesday was up from 1% on Tuesday and 1.2% on Monday. WNY led the Mid-Hudson region (1.5%) and Central New York (1.3%) as the highest regions for positive coronavirus tests.
Across New York Wednesday, of the 92,953 test results reported, 955, or 1.02%, were positive.
There were two deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,439, while the governor also confirmed 955 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 452,847 confirmed cases.
“While our numbers remain low, the fall is going to bring a new set of challenges with flu season, and we have to be aware of it and adapt our management and priorities to the new realities,” Cuomo said in a press release. “We must protect our progress, so everyone must keep washing their hands, wearing their masks and remaining socially distant.”
Patient hospitalizations totaled 500 on Wednesday, up 10 from Tuesday, while there were 88 new patients admitted. There were 145 patients in intensive care Wednesday (+4), with 72 intubated (+4).
A total of 76 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals on Wednesday.