OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 71.
Fifty-three people have recovered and four have died. Two remain hospitalized.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins told members of the Board of Health Wednesday the Health Department continues to focus its resources on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are trying to maintain other programs as well,” Watkins said.
So far, more than 2,000 people in the county have been in mandatory quarantine since mid-March, Watkins told the Board of Health. There are now around 90 people in quarantine as they wait for COVID-19 test results after contact with a person who tested positive.
Watkins said the 70th person to test positive was a woman from the southeast corner of the county who was tested on May 28 and results were reported on Tuesday.
The last person to test positive was a man who is a health care worker who has cared for people that had COVID-19. He had a fever and a cough and was tested on Monday. The results came back on Tuesday that he was positive.
They were both advised to quarantine at their homes with their families. Contact tracing began immediately, Watkins said.
Board of health President Dr. Joseph Bohan asked how many of the 71 positive COVID-19 individuals were healthcare workers. Watkins said as many as 20 of the positive tests were healthcare workers, including three each at the county’s two nursing homes.
Nursing home employees are currently tested twice a week. No nursing home residents who were tested were positive for COVID-19.
One of the biggest problems for contact tracers right now is a new state database that was recently rolled out by the state Department of Health. Cattaraugus County is among a number of counties encountering problems with the system, he added.
The state Department of Health has recently directed counties to release people from quarantine after 10 days instead of 14 days as had been the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control, Watkins said. It has been determined that people can no longer transmit the virus after 10 days.
As the county closes in on 5,000 coronavirus tests, health officials are seeing a decrease in the demand of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
“There is more interest in antibody testing,” Watkins said. Of the 2,000 antibody tests to date, the positive rate is only about 1%. That means about 1% of county residents have had or been exposed to COVID-19 to develop antibodies.
The low number of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests is another indication of the low prevalence of the virus in the community.
Watkins continues to advise residents to stay at home if they can, particularly the elderly and people with underlying health conditions that could put them at risk. If going out, practice social distancing and wear a mask when you can’t.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider. Avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling.
“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” said Watkins. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.” Hand sanitizer should be used if soap and water is not available.
Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.
NY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
New deaths remain far below their peak of 800 on April 14.
Single-day deaths fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29, below 300 on May 3 and below 200 on May 10 for the first time in weeks. The last time there were more than 100 deaths in one day was May 23.
“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime,” Cuomo said. “This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat. But so far, we’ve beaten it.”
The statewide death toll is now 24,079. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.
The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 135 on Tuesday. The average has been under 200 for the last eight days in a row and is at its lowest level since the state began tracking it.
The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April. It was over 3,000 on several days.
Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell to 2,978 on Tuesday. It was the first day hospitalizations fell below 3,000 since March 22. At their highest, hospitalizations totaled more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
New York now has 374,085 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,045 new cases. Cuomo continued to urge caution, despite the better news.
“We’re still battling that,” he said of the virus. “It is still in people and in society.”