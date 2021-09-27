OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday reported two COVID-19 deaths of county residents since Friday.
A 60-year-old man died on Saturday from COVID-19 and a 101-year-old woman’s death was reported on Monday. Both were unvaccinated, health officials said. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 120 county residents.
Sixty residents tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday — 35 on Monday, nine on Sunday and 16 on Saturday. There have now been 6,921 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
Health department staff are following 251 active cases, 712 in contact quarantine and 27 people who are hospitalized.
The southeast part of the county has now reported a total of 3,515 cases, the northeast 1,286 cases, the southwest 1,208 cases and the northwest, 911 cases.
Monday’s COVID-19 test positivity was 5.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 5% and the 14-day average was 5.4%, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
Under CDC guidance, Cattaraugus County and most other New York counties are in a high transmission zone due to a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant. Recommendations are to wear masks indoors and maintain a social distance where possible. Unvaccinated people are expected to wear a mask indoors at all times.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
There are 33,859 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,028 people with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said. That means 58.% of the 18 and older population and 48.2% of the entire population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.
There are 93% of all nursing homes residents — including Cattaraugus County’s two nursing homes — in the county who are vaccinated. At last report by New York state, nursing home staff vaccinations in the county are about 84%. That includes private nursing homes as well.
County officials will announce later today how many nursing home employees refused to be vaccinated.
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the state health department to require all nursing home employees get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. County officials have not disclosed how many employees at each nursing home have not been vaccinated.
Under new work rules, the unvaccinated nursing home employees will not be allowed to continue working in the nursing home or collect unemployment after Monday.
The new rules call for furloughing the employees for up to two months without pay while continuing to seek a resolution to the dilemma posed by a shortage of nurses and other staff who refused to be vaccinated.
County lawmakers had directed County Attorney Ashley Milliman to challenge the state directive in court because it did not include a religious exemption, only a medical exemption.
County Administrator Jack Searles said Monday that employees of the county’s Pines nursing homes in Olean and Machias were being allowed to be vaccinated up until midnight.