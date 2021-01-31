The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Sunday the deaths of two elderly residents due to COVID-19, increasing the total deaths in the county during the pandemic to 77.
The health department said the 76th recorded death was an 83-year-old man, while the 77th was a 94-year-old woman. Both developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness despite aggressive treatment.
Cattaraugus County also reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 25 on Saturday but only 12 on Sunday. The weekend’s new cases increased the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,765.
As of Sunday there were 413 active cases in the county, an increase from the 402 reported Saturday. There were 47 residents hospitalized as of Sunday, down two from Saturday. There have been 3,273 recoveries.
There were 501 county residents in quarantine Sunday, with another 48 residents in travel quarantine.
The county’s seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4% on Sunday. The figure was 3.8% on Saturday, down from 4.4% on Friday and 5.5% on Thursday.
In Allegany County, health officials reported 38 new cases — 26 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday, increasing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,628. There have been 2,457 recoveries and 53 deaths to date in Allegany County, with no deaths reported since December.
There were 595 Allegany County residents in quarantine as of Sunday, down from 661 on Saturday.
The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed as 3.7%, according to the state Department of Health. The figure listed Saturday was 3.8%.
In New York state, another 138 people died on Friday, increasing the confirmed statewide total to 35,178. Hospitalizations were down by 200 from Thursday’s totals — there were 7,976 people hospitalized, 1,534 of those patients in intensive care.
Of 243,066 tests results reported Saturday, 10,793 came back positive, for a positive rate of 4.44%. The state’s weekly average of positive tests results is 5.17%, down from 5.35% two days ago.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 5.17%, down from 5.32% the day before and 5.41% from two days before.
While the numbers in certain areas continue to improve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned Sunday that could be the next trigger for yet another increase in cases because of new variants of COVID-19.
“We’ve dealt with a holiday surge driven by increased social activity, the surge is reducing, and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 23 straight days, which is a significant trend,” Cuomo said. “As we continue to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as supply will allow, with our expansive distribution network ready to vaccinate significantly more people, it’s critical that New Yorkers stay safe.”
The governor added, “In the here and now, the news is very good, but keep an eye on the UK variants and the other variants because all of them suggest more diligence will be needed.”