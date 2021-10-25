OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported two more residents died Monday of COVID-19 and there were 30 new cases of the coronavirus.
There have now been 137 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 2020 — 16 so far this month, making October one of the deadliest months in the pandemic here.
With the 30 new cases reported on Monday, that’s an increase of 75 cases since Friday. There was also another death on Saturday.
Monday’s deaths were a 69-year-old and a 68-year-old, both men who developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
The number of cases in October have skyrocketed from 7,055 on Oct. 1 to 7,959 on Monday — an increase of 904 — with six days to go in the month. That means more than 11% of all COVID-19 cases have occurred in the first 25 days of this month.
Of the 30 new cases on Monday, 23 of the people were not vaccinated, while seven were vaccinated.
The breakthrough cases are believed to be caused partly because the vaccines are waning in some older residents after six months and partly due to the delta variant of the virus.
Since Friday, there have been 30 new cases in the southeast part of the county where there have now been a total of 3,938 cases — almost half the county total.
The southwest part of the county reported 24 new cases since Friday for a total of 1,448 cases; the northeast had 13 new cases for a total of 1,491 and the northwest had eight new cases for a total of 1,082 cases.
There were 38 men who tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday and 37 women. Men now account for 3,705 cases and women 4,254 cases since March 2020.
Monday’s daily positivity was 11% and the seven-day rolling average was 7.8%, according to Watkins.
With the 30 new cases on Monday, the health department is following 301 active cases, including 36 people who are hospitalized and 543 in contact quarantine.
Watkins said there are 34,967 people who have completed their vaccine series and 37,913 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 59.3% of the 18 and older population and 49.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.