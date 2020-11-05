BELMONT — Two more deaths due to COVID-19 — making it eight in the last three days — were reported Thursday by the Allegany County Department of Health.
Total deaths reported in the county totaled 18, with 14 of the deaths reported in the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 453 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 334 residents have recovered from the virus since the spring.
There were 535 residents in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday evening, down from the 561 that were reported Wednesday.
The health department is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Residents must have pre-registered for Friday by noon on Thursday, but they may pre-register for Wednesday by noon on Tuesday. Call (585) 268-925 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
No unregistered people will be accepted for the drive-up testing. People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed.
Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
MEANWHILE, New York recorded 2,997 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday — the highest single-day total of new cases since early May.
The last time the state reported more new cases was May 6, when the total was 3,491.
The statewide positive test rate for the virus was 1.86% on Wednesday, up from 1.59% the day before.
Hospitalizations due to the virus rose 24 to 1,277. Hospitalizations are at their highest level since June and have more than doubled since the start of September.
Another 24 people in the state died due to the virus on Wednesday. It was the first time more than 20 people died in one day since June 22, when the total was 27. The statewide death toll is now 25,892.
Cases were always expected to rise in the fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, noting that the state’s numbers continue to be low compared to most other states.
“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said in a press release. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third-lowest positivity rate in the country.”
But the governor said “COVID fatigue” is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes and in other communities across the state.”
He said it is more important than ever that New Yorkers wear masks, wash their hands, adhere to social distancing rules and enforce the public health guidelines.
Western New York’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 3.3%, the third day in a row to be at or more than 3%. Only the Finger Lakes region, at 3.7% Wednesday, had a higher positivity rate than WNY.
Erie County registered 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Chautauqua County reported 30 and Niagara County reported 40.