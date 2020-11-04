BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reported Wednesday two new COVID-19 deaths — making it six reported in the last two days — and 28 new cases of infection.
Total deaths reported in the county due to COVID-19 rose to 16 — with 12 reported in less than two weeks. The health department did not provide any information about the ages or genders of the two latest residents to succumb to complications caused by the virus, nor was information released about the four deaths reported Tuesday.
Requests for information must be emailed or faxed to a health department public information officer, who had not responded with any information as of Wednesday night.
The total number of Allegany County residents to test positive for the virus since March rose to 428, while a total of 316 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.
There were 561 residents in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday evening.
The health department will offer free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing 8 to 11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.
Residents must pre-register for Friday by noon on Thursday, and pre-register for Nov. 11 by noon on Tuesday. Call (585) 268-925 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
No unregistered people will be accepted for the drive-up testing. People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed.
Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
In Western New York, the overall positivity rate for the region surged Tuesday to 3.4%, the highest in any of the state’s 10 regions. The Finger Lakes was at 2.9% and Central New York was at 2.7%.
Erie County recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the county’s positivity rate reported to be 5%.
“The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Statewide, the positive test rate was 1.59% on Tuesday, down from 1.81% the day before. The statewide rate averaged 1.6% over the last seven days.
Another 14 people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday. The statewide death toll was 25,868.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in New York rose 26 to 1,253. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since the start of September and are their highest level since June, although hospitalizations remain far below their peak of over 18,000 in April.
A total of 284 people were in intensive care units with the virus yesterday, up 16, and 129 people were intubated, up nine.
New York confirmed 2,126 new cases of the virus on Tuesday after conducting 133,534 more tests. The state now has 515,815 confirmed cases.