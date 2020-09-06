LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified Sunday of two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents, while no new cases were reported by Allegany County.
Cattaraugus County’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 36 Sunday as there were 153 residents recovered from COVID-19.
The 192nd confirmed case is a female resident of the northeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was hospitalized for weakness and was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result came back on Sunday.
The 193rd confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who recently traveled to the state of Washington. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and, shortly thereafter, developed cough and headaches. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result on Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
STATEWIDE, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Saturday to 410 — a new low since March 16.
The state's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1% for 30 straight days.
However, Western New York recorded a 2% positive test rate on Saturday, the highest ratio for any New York region in weeks. The positive test rate in WNY was 1.2% on Friday and 1.6% n Thursday.
"Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead," Cuomo said in a press release.
On Saturday statewide, patients newly admitted totaled 53, while there were 119 patients (+4 from Friday) in ICU with 56 (-5) intubated.
There were nine deaths — a high number for recent weeks — pushing the state's total confirmed deaths to 25,359.